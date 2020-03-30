FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District will hold a virtual Kindergarten Round-Up on April 7, 2020, at 6 p.m., via Zoom, a video conferencing service.
Parents will first find their school attendance zone based on their address and will log-in to their respective campuses round-up. Parents will then be able to enroll their Kindergarten student online at home during the virtual round-up or anytime afterwards, according to Forney ISD.
Click here to find your school attendance zone based on your address.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 6 p.m., click the link below to join your campus principal in a Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up through Zoom.
Blackburn Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Claybon Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Criswell Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Crosby Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Henderson Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Johnson Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
Lewis Virtual Kindergarten Round-Up
More information from Forney ISD:
Please see the instructions for the online enrollment system.
Kindergarten Online Enrollment Instructions (English)
Instrucciones de inscripción en línea para Kindergarten (Español)
If you have trouble with your online enrollment, please click here to submit a Kindergarten Enrollment Help Ticket and a campus PEIMS clerk will reach out to you to help!
Additional Resources:
2020-2021 Immunization Requirements