FORNEY, Texas — Forney Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry and Terrell ISD Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock were among 19 named on the National School Public Relations Association's (NSPRA) list of 2021 Superintendents to Watch.
"This year, 19 superintendents from around the country were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts," read a statement from NSPRA.
This annual NSPRA award recognizes up to 25 school district leaders each year who have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core, according to the organization.
Each award recipient will be profiled in upcoming issues of NSPRA's monthly Member Memo e-newsletter and honorees will be recognized at the NSPRA 2022 National Seminar in Chicago in July 2022.
“It is an absolute honor to be a recipient of this award and to be included alongside the other superintendents,” Dr. Warnock told inForney.com. “Being new to the community and the superintendency at the start of the pandemic really provided challenges when it came to engaging our community in an authentic and meaningful way. At the end of the day, our entire team had to pull out every tool in our toolbox and leverage them to the best of our ability for the sake of students. Consistent, transparent, and loving communication was a key component to our District successfully navigating the pandemic.”
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen,” Dr. Terry said. “Our district values drive our work each day, and with ‘relationships first’ at the core, it’s a gift to get to focus on connecting with our Forney Family each day. It is my privilege to serve the students, staff and community as we strive to make Forney ISD the best place to learn, to teach and to work.”
“We are so glad Dr. Terry is receiving this recognition for the way he communicates and engages with our community,” Forney ISD Board President Greg Pharris said. “Our board already knows what a phenomenal leader we have in Dr. Terry, and we’re so glad others are recognizing him on a national level for his connection with our Forney family.”
“Strong communication at the district level continues to be more important than ever in keeping school families, employees, students and community stakeholders well-informed and engaged,” stated NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR. “We’re proud to recognize this year’s recipients, who are committed to championing innovative communication efforts as an integral part of their district’s success.”