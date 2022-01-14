TERRELL, Texas — John Ory, a Terrell High School senior, has made Terrell ISD history for a second year in a row by placing seventh at the UIL State Congressional Debate at the Texas State Capitol this week. Last year Ory made school history simply by being the first ever THS student to advance to the state tournament.
He was accompanied this year by fellow debater and THS student, Dalila Ramirez. Ramirez and Ory qualified for state tournament following an impressive showing at the Region 10 UIL Debate tournament. The pair competed against 19 debaters from across the DFW metroplex and rose to the top by placing first and third. The top three debaters from the Region tournament advanced to the state competition.
“UIL Congressional Debate is the newest form of competitive speaking and although it has been around for nearly a decade, this is the first time students from Terrell ISD have advanced to the second day of competition, better known as the super congress round,” said Lonnie Guthrie, THS Debate Coach. “These students work so hard and many of them are participating in multiple events. It feels great seeing their efforts be rewarded. Participating at the highest levels of competition is challenging but I strongly believe it can be life-changing for the students.”
The event, which consists of 14 hours of debate, was held virtually last year. Ory notes that competing in person in Austin provided a more realistic experience.
“Competing this year at the State Capitol really set the environment for the tone and activity of the debate,” said Ory. “The competition felt entirely different with some of the best debaters in the state discussing pieces of legislation in Congressional committee chambers. The final stage of advancement is what truly made Congressional debate feel like Congress.”
The Terrell High School debate team has already begun preparations for their next competition, Cross Examination Debate, which will be held in March. The debaters will also compete in individual events in persuasive speaking, informative speaking, prose, and poetry, before the final state tournament in May. Collectively, the students aim to keep Terrell among the top talent of UIL Debate.
“Since getting involved with debate early last school year, it was a shared goal between all of us to put Terrell on the map as a competitive and renowned force across all debate events,” said Ory. “Being able to represent Terrell all the way to state finals in Super congress has allowed me to elevate Terrell to that stage for the first time, and now leaves me with a feeling to do it again across other events. I am incredibly thankful for my coach, Mr. Guthrie, for enabling and teaching me to achieve this.”