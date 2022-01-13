FORNEY, Texas — Several Kaufman County school districts have announced closures due to an increase in positive COVID-19 case numbers.
Yesterday, the Kemp Independent School District (ISD) announced the closure of all district campuses to students on Thursday and Friday. With the closure of campuses on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students are expected to return on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
All Kemp ISD extra-curricular activities continued.
Today, Terrell ISD announced the closure of all campuses on Friday, January 14, 2022, and Tuesday. Students are expected to return on Wednesday, January 19.
No previously scheduled Terrell High School or Herman Furlough Middle School athletic or extra-curricular activities are canceled, according to the district. All ExCEL games and practices, however, are canceled Jan. 14 through Jan. 18.
"As we monitor the spread of the virus, we ask that families stay vigilant in their hand washing and hygiene routines, remain at home when sick, wear a mask in large groups of people, and take advantage of the vaccine clinics in Kaufman County, read a statement from the district.
The Scurry-Rosser ISD announced the same closures as Terrell, Friday and Tuesday, and all extra-curricular activities will continue unless students are contacted by their coach or sponsor.
Kaufman ISD announced a closure for Friday.
"Over the long weekend, campuses will undergo a deep cleaning and classes will resume on Tuesday," read a statement from the district.
Forney ISD, citing a staff shortage, announced a closure of all campuses on Friday. Students are expected to return to school on Tuesday.