CRANDALL, Texas — The Kaufman and Crandall Independent School Districts will be seeking new superintendents after recent retirements and transfer announcements.
Last week, on Monday, February 13, 2023, Kaufman Independent School District Superintendent Lori Blaylock announced her retirement to their Board of Education during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the board. The board accepted the retirement date of December 2023.
Blaylock was named superintendent in 2012 and, with her plans to remain in the district until December 2023, will help with the transition. A new superintendent is expected to be selected by June.
"It has been the greatest professional honor of my life to serve as Kaufman ISD Superintendent," stated Blaylock in an email to staff. "The Lord has blessed me throughout my life, and one of his greatest blessings was leading me to this great school, this great community, and all of you extraordinary people."
Meanwhile, nearby Crandall ISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge was named as the lone finalist for an open superintendent position during a special-called meeting of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD on February 21, 2023. The vote was unanimous.
Eldredge has served as superintendent of Crandall ISD since 2019.
While state law requires a 21-day wait period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent, a statement from the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District did not specify Eldredge's start date with their district.