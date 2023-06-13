KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman ISD is proud to welcome Matthew W. Nichols, Ed.D., as the new high school principal.
Dr. Nichols is a Baylor University graduate, also earning a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Texas A&M Commerce and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University. He comes to us with extensive educational experience, an innovative mindset and the ability to continue leading our students to excellence.
Nichols has a background in teaching from other districts in Texas including Heritage Christian Academy, Palmer ISD and Mesquite ISD, where he also began his career in administration. He served as the Assistant Principal at John Horn High School and most recently as the Associate Principal at Terrell High School.
“One of the current shows my wife and I love watching is Ted Lasso,” said Nichols. “My favorite quote from Ted is ‘If you care about someone, and you got love in your heart, there ain't nothing you can't get through together’. I'm looking forward to getting to know the community, students and staff of Kaufman High School, building some strong bonds and doing some incredible things together. Let's Go Lions!!!”
We are excited to have him join our Kaufman Lion community!