KEMP, Texas — All Kemp Independent School District campuses will be closed Thursday, October 15, 2020, until Sunday, October 18, 2020, for deep cleaning and sanitization due to a large pool of individuals who had close contact with positive COVID-19 cases recently reported by the district.
Schools will re-open on Monday, October 19, 2020, at regular times, according to a letter from Kemp ISD's Interim Superintendent Dr. Douglas E. Moore.
Those who have been sent home for quarantine are to continue quarantining and monitoring at home until their scheduled return date, according to the district, which cited a 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
"The safety and wellness of our students and staff is always our top priority and we are working very hard to minimize the threat of spreading COVID-19 to others," stated Moore's letter. "While it is not possible to eliminate all risk, Kemp ISD is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
Those under quarantine are advised to stay away from others in their household, to not share bathrooms or meals together, recreate and exercise alone and not with friends or siblings, and to not attend any school or campus activities.
"We will continue to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed," stated Moore.
Earlier today, the district sent a separate letter confirming positive COVID-19 cases among a teacher and a student at the junior high campus, which were confirmed on the 9th. The district sent similar letters for positive cases on the 9th, 8th, and 7th of last week for cases among staff and students at the primary and junior high campuses.