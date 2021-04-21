FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — On April 16, Forney ISD approved the hiring of Steven Moss as the new band director for North Forney High School. Moss joins the Forney Family with an impressive and successful 20 year history as a music educator and fine arts administrator in Texas Public Schools.
“We are excited to have Mr. Moss leading the band program at North Forney,” Forney ISD Fine Arts Director Mario Luna said. “He is well-known in the music education world for his experience, professionalism, and work ethic. It will be exciting to see him step into a great program and continue to grow it to the next level.”
Ensembles under Moss’ leadership have consistently earned the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Sweepstakes Award, the rare distinction of being named the Texas Music Educators Association Honor Band, the Silver and Bronze medals at the UIL State Marching Competition, and first place in the ATSSB Outstanding Performance Series Concert Selection.
“I am so excited for Mr. Moss to join the North Forney family! I am confident that the Pride of Falcon Nation band will reach new levels of excellence under his direction,” North Forney Principal Michael Jung said. “He has a genuine heart for kids and rich experiences that will benefit all students and staff. The future is absolutely bright at North Forney High School!”
In addition, bands under his leadership have been selected as National Winners in The Foundation for Music Education’s National Wind Band Festival.
“I am excited to join the Forney Family and work alongside the talented staff at North Forney and their incredible students,” Moss said.
Moss holds a bachelor of Music Education from Henderson State University, a Master of Music in Music Education from Southern Methodist University, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate from Texas Wesleyan University. He holds memberships with TMEA, TBA, TMAA, and Phi Beta Mu.
Having served as a drum major for nine seasons at the DCI, university, and high school levels, he enjoys sharing his passion for drum majoring and student leadership through his summer workshops.
For more information on Forney ISD, visit www.forneyisd.net.