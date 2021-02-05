FORNEY, Texas — Six student athletes from Forney High School and three student athletes from North Forney High School signed Letters of Intent with colleges to continue playing their respective sport sat the next level. The students inked their letters of intent on National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
North Forney High School
Kennedy Cline signed on to play volleyball at Hardin Simmons University.
Riley Tracy signed on to play football at Southwest Baptist University.
Jacob Acuna signed on to play football at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
Forney High School
Chase Berg signed on to play football at Henderson State University.
Vanessa Hollingsworth signed on to play softball at the University of Missouri.
Savannah Hughes signed on to play softball at Henderson State University.
Skye Hoover signed for diving at Ouachita Baptist University.
Madison Becker signed on to play volleyball at Midwestern State University.
Justin Morris signed on to play golf at Newman University.