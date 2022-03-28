FORNEY, Texas — The North Forney High School Winterguard recently competed in the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCS) Colorguard Competition and finished with a top award.
The competition, held on Saturday, March 26 in Lewisville, Texas was one of several competitions the North Forney Winterguard will compete in this year.
The North Forney High School Pride of Falcon Nation Band is proud to announce that the North Forney Winterguard placed second in their round in preliminary competition, advanced to finals competition, and placed 4th overall in finals out of 44 groups in their class. The squad was recently placed in a higher classification and this was the first time that the team had to compete in the new classification.
The NFHS Winterguard has experienced unprecedented success and made school history in the 2022 season under the direction of sponsor James Womack.