CRANDALL, Texas — Representative Keith Bell has formally nominated John Doyle "JD" Niedzwecki for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). Created in 2009, the TASSP was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States.
A proud graduate of Crandall High School in 2022, JD is an incoming freshman at Texas A&M University and a member of the Corps of Cadets.
"I am honored to receive this nomination from Representative Bell. I look forward to completing my education and serving my country," said JD.
"It's an honor and a privilege to take part in the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. I'm proud to nominate JD, and look forward to keeping up with his accomplishments and success throughout his collegiate and military career," Rep. Bell stated.