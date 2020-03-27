FORNEY, Texas (Press Release, Forney Independent School District) — This week Forney ISD took another step toward creating an in-house police department by hiring Joseph Sanders as the Director of Safety & Security. Sanders will transition to Chief of Police once the department creation process is completed with TCOLE.
“The district is continuing to move forward and do what’s best for students. By hiring Joseph Sanders, we can continue our timeline for implementing the Forney ISD Police Department to begin this summer,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “We are proud someone with his knowledge and experience is joining our Forney ISD team to lead us through the process of creating our new police department.”
Sanders joins the Forney Family after serving as Lieutenant for Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department for the past 8 years. He was an integral part in the formation of the newly created Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department in 2012.
Sanders is an honors graduate of Sam Houston State University and The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. He was instrumental in leading his two prior agencies successfully through the Texas Police Chief’s Association Recognition Program, which is the highest level of professional standards a law enforcement agency can achieve. With over 28 years in law enforcement and a Master Peace Officer License, Sanders has a long-standing career that includes experience in patrol, investigations, criminal intelligence analysis, organizational leadership, disaster preparedness and emergency response.
“I am looking forward to becoming a part of the growing community and especially becoming a part of the Forney ISD family. We realize that you have entrusted us with your most precious resource, your children. We will strive to be effective leaders in our community. Our mission is to provide a safe learning environment where our students, faculty, support staff, and district property are protected,” Director of Safety and Security Joseph Sanders said. “Our department will be innovative. We will make an impact in the lives of our students through education and mentoring. Together, we will make this agency a destination location for future generations of school-based law enforcement personnel.”
While at Cypress Fairbanks ISD as a lieutenant, he oversaw a 147 member department with 111 officers that serve 117 campuses, over 116,00 students and 17,000 employees.
He received the 1993 State of Texas House of Representatives Congratulatory Motion #954 for Commitment to Law Enforcement, the 1993 TCLEOSE Achievement Texas Award for Valor 1992, and the Houston 100 Club Rookie of the Year.
In January, Forney ISD board of trustees approved the creation of the Forney ISD Police Department.
“We see the formation of a Forney ISD police department as a proactive next step in enhancing safety for our district, and are excited to welcome Officer Sanders to the Forney Family as a leader to the department,” Forney ISD Board President Greg Pharris said. “We are grateful for the long-standing relationships we’ve had with law enforcement agencies that assist our district, and will continue to work closely with them in the future.”
Forney ISD has campuses located in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions including Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, Kaufman County Constables, Forney Police Department, Talty Police Department and Mesquite Police Department.
Forney ISD is the only district in Kaufman County without their own ISD police department. Forney ISD currently contracts with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department for school resource officers (SROs).
For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.