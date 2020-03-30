TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell and Kaufman Independent School Districts (ISD) have announced the indefinite closure of all of their campuses, in announcements made Monday.
"Following the guidance from health officials and our state and national government leaders, Terrell ISD has made the determination to close all schools indefinitely," read, in part, the statement from Terrell ISD.
"Decisions like this are not made lightly, and are made with the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of our minds."
Both districts say at-home learning will continue.
Forney ISD is expected to make an announcement tomorrow.
For more information from Terrell ISD and Kaufman ISD, visit their respective websites: Terrell ISD; Kaufman ISD.