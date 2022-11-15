TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District is considering a four-day school week option for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The district had previously formed a Calendar Committee to weigh the options between two different five-day schedules, a four-day, and a hybrid — consisting of two four-day weeks and two five-day weeks per month.
The committee returned a recommendation to the Terrell Independent School District Board of Trustees to consider the four-day week during their board meeting on Monday night, November 14, 2022.
Among data presented Monday night were presentations on teacher retention — one of the many driving factors behind the consideration — and data from nearby school district Athens ISD, which has been under a four-day school week schedule for four years.
Additional discussion on the schedule will be held during the December 12th board meeting for a proposed vote in January 2023.