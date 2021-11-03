TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District (ISD) Excellence Foundation recently awarded just over $189,000 in grants for the first semester.
Seven of the grants were awarded to various elementary campuses and four to secondary campuses. Below are some of the examples the foundation provided describing the grants and their purposes:
- Amy Toy received $17,293 to provide all elementary campuses with Lego Education SPIKE sets for STEM classes.
- Destiny Ontiveros received $2,000 to provide Burnett three year old students with age appropriate technology and apps.
- Robyn Hedke received $9,997 to create four student communities at Long Elementary, which encourage teamwork and student engagement.
- Valerie Williams was awarded $9,403 to purchase engaging library materials for Willie Elementary.
- Morgan Knauth, teacher at Willie, received $7,827 to train students to navigate social media platforms that are positive and safe.
- Kristin Hicks received $1,989 for musical instruments for students at Willie.
- Kathryn Black of Wood Elementary received $1,500 to provide sensory pathways to help students with disabilities regain focus.
- Stephanie (Witzorreck) Hardin received $10,000 to allow theater and choir students the opportunity to see a professional Broadway musical at the Dallas Summer Musicals.
- Lea Hempstead of Furlough Middle School received $3,500 to provide students with t-shirts to launch the new AVID program which encourages self-confidence, self-esteem, and personal responsibility.
- Veronica Johnson, also of FMS, received $17,556 to purchase furniture for collaborative seating to promote student interaction and team building activities.
- Paul Webber, the final FMS recipient, received $9,000 for digital cameras to support his Career Tech course standards.