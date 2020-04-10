TERRELL, Texas (Press Release, Terrell Independent School District) — Terrell Independent School District is excited to announce Dr. Melanie Magee as the new Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning. Magee joins TISD from McKinney ISD, where she has served as the Senior Director of Curriculum and Instruction since 2016.
“Dr. Magee is an outstanding leader, thinker, and team member,” said Dr. Georgeanne Warnock, Terrell ISD Superintendent. “She has been leading the curriculum and instruction work in McKinney ISD, and we are fortunate that Terrell ISD will benefit from her expertise and experience. As we focus on continuing the path of academic excellence as well as supporting social-emotional health of students, Dr. Magee's leadership in this arena will help us move Terrell ISD forward.”
Magee holds a Bachelor of Arts in English-Journalism from the University of Delaware, a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas, and a Doctorate in Education Leadership from Southern Methodist University. She began her work in education in 1994 as an elementary teacher for Dallas ISD. She went on to serve as the Adult Education Coordinator, Supervisor of Student Services, Assistant Principal, Associate Principal, and Principal all within Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Prior to her work in education, Magee worked for the Dallas Morning News, where her work in international reporting earned her a Pulitzer Prize.
“Terrell ISD demonstrates a belief that preparing students for opportunities after high school is a moral imperative,” shared Magee. “I am excited to join the team of hard working teachers, staff, and administrators as we continue to ensure that all students have the access and the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.”
Magee, who will begin her role as Terrell ISD Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning in June 2020, makes Terrell ISD history by becoming the District’s first female African-American Superintendent.
“Terrell ISD students need to know that excellence and leadership are possible regardless of ethnicity or background,” said Magee. “I am proud to serve as a role model for them.”
Welcome to the Terrell Tiger family, Dr. Magee!