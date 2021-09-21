TERRELL, Texas (Terrell Independent School District) — Terrell ISD is proud to announce Jerry Valladarez as the District’s new Chief of Police. Valladarez, who is also known as “Chuey,” was sworn into his appointment during the school board meeting held on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Prior to joining TISD in 2013 as a campus police officer, Valladarez served as the Police Corporal for the Wilmer Police Department, Deputy Constable and Deputy Sheriff for Dallas County, and as a Police Officer for the Mesquite Police Department. Valladarez also served his country in the United States Army Reserves as a military policeman.
“Chief Valladarez has spent his entire 34-year career in the service of others,” said TISD Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock. “He has built great rapport with our students and staff, is committed to student safety, and is well respected in our community. We are thrilled to name him Chief of Police.”
“It is an honor to be named as Terrell ISD Chief of Police,” shared Valladarez. “I look forward to joining an incredible leadership team and continuing my service to the students and staff of TISD.”
Although he has served students across all TISD campuses, Valladarez most recently has been focused on students attending the Terrell Alternative Education Center (TAEC) campus. He expressed that he finds great joy and success in serving students who require individual attention and mentoring.
“I take great pride in my ability to build positive and trustworthy relationships with students,” said Valladzrez. “I strive to help them understand that their current circumstances do not define their futures, and that every day they have an opportunity to make positive decisions.”
Valladarez is currently earning his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M Commerce and is on track to graduate in December of 2022. He will begin his new role as Chief of Police immediately.
Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment, Chief Valladarez.