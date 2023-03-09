Terrell, Texas, — REACH Child Placing Agency (REACH) will host their 4th Annual Casino Night on Friday, March 24 at The Establishment Barn in Terrell, Texas. REACH is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that serves and cares for abused and/or neglected children in crisis in Kaufman County.
The REACH Casino Night event is an evening full of fun and networking that features a live DJ, casino games and raffle drawings throughout the evening for more than 30 items -- designer handbags for the ladies (Gucci, Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade & Mark Jacobs) and for the men, Smith & Wesson, Springfield, Tarus, Baretta, Sig Sauer, Remington & more. There will also be two grand prize raffle drawings for a Gucci handbag and Springfield Armory Saint Victor Rifle.
“You may not be able to open your home to foster or adopt, but you can help to support those that do,” said Tammy Pargoud, REACH’s founder and CEO. “We rely upon and appreciate the support of local businesses and the Kaufman County community that allows us to serve the children in our care and others in crisis.”
REACH currently has 42 children placed in loving foster homes in Kaufman County. In the last two years, 22 of the children who were placed by REACH have found their forever home through adoption by foster families.
All proceeds from casino night go to support the children and families REACH serves in our community. Tickets are $100 each or two for $150. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, and $1,000 in casino cash. You can purchase tickets online or at Platinum Ford, Hickory Roots, Courtney Wortham Law Office, and Whisked Away Bake House.
Thank you to the following sponsors for your support: Platinum Collection of dealerships, Dixon Erosion, JS Helwig & Son, Intex Electric, Guest & Gray, Judge Tracy Gray, Terrell Sand & Pit, Bonner Farms, 5MCNC, Judge Casey Blair, STAR Transit, Texas Erosion, Terrell Chamber of Commerce, Terrell Economic Development Corporation, Kaufman County Commissioner Terry Barber, Kaufman County Commissioner Skeet Phillips, Inforney.com and City Bank. There are still sponsorship opportunities available. Contact tpargoud@reachcpatx.org to sponsor.