KAUFMAN, Texas — Senior Connect and Meals on Wheels of Kaufman County is looking forward to hosting royalty once again for their second annual Pancakes N Princesses breakfast scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m.
Pancakes N Princesses is an opportunity for children of all ages in interact with their favorite princesses while enjoying pancakes and sausage and all the trimmings.
"We are thrilled to have our princesses back in Kaufman County," says Judge Mary Bardin, Board President of Senior Connect.
"We look forward to showing them a royal good time while we raise vitally needed funds for Meals on Wheels," Bardin says.
Pancakes N Princesses is $10 per person and tickets are available at the door.
The event is held at the Kaufman Civic Center located at 607 E. Fair St. in Kaufman. Mitchell Welding Supply & Propane and inForney.com are this year's breakfast sponsors.
Senior Connect will also host its second annual "Superheroes Breakfast" Saturday, June 4 at the Kaufman Civic Center, where guests can interact with their favorite superheroes.
Senior Connect & Meals on Wheels of Kaufman County is Kaufman County oldest non-profit agency, serving the community for 44 years.
For more information on Senior Connect go to www.nohungrysenior.org