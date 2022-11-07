HEARTLAND, Texas — A 14-year-old was tragically killed and another child injured in a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 on Monday evening.
At approximately 6:10 p.m., the Crandall Fire Department, Crandall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and CareFlite responded to a call of a vehicle vs. bicycle in the 4400 block of FM 741, near Heartland Parkway.
One minor was bicycling with the 14-year-old riding on the rear pegs of the bike.
The bicycle was traveling northbound in the lane of traffic on FM 741 when a black Lexus passenger vehicle, also traveling northbound on FM 741, struck the back of the bicycle as a result of very dim lighting, according to preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The 14-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other child was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old was a freshman at the Crandall Freshman Center. School officials say grief counselors will be made available during this tragic time.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stopped, rendered aid, and was released from the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to DPS.