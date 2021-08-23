KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler driver who stopped to assist disabled motorists on Interstate Highway 20 in eastern Kaufman County was fatally struck on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to preliminary crash investigation, at approximately 11:59 p.m., on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a major crash on Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 511.
A previous crash between a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Sienna rendered the Journey disabled in the eastbound lane of traffic, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
"An 18-wheeler noticed the crash and stopped in the lane of travel to assist," stated Bradford.
"There were three occupants in the Dodge Journey, one of the occupants got out of the vehicle to approach the the driver of the 18-wheeler, the occupants were discussing the crash when a pick-up truck attempted to swerve around the 18-wheeler failing to see the the disabled vehicle or the individuals standing in the roadway."
The pick-up truck driver struck both the driver of the Journey and the driver of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the Journey was transported to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition and the driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Neither was identified.
No injuries were reported for the driver of the pick-up truck of the previously involved Toyota Sienna.
Police say the crash investigation remains ongoing.