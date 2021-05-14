TERRELL, Texas — Numerous firefighters and agencies responded to and assisted the Terrell Fire Department with a warehouse Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 12:04 p.m., on May 13, 2021, the Terrell Fire Department was dispatched to Hunter Panels, located at 10 Rexel Court, for a reported fire in the warehouse.
Arriving units sized-up on a large warehouse structure with smoke emitting from the southside of the warehouse, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com. An employee further directed firefighters to the rear of the building where they believed the fire began.
"TFD crews proceeded around to the southside of the warehouse where they deployed hoselines and made entry into the warehouse from a rear door to ensure all warehouse occupants had evacuated and to begin fire attack operations," stated LeCroy. "Entering fire crews confirmed that all occupants were out and found the fire to be in the warehouse's laminating machine and conveyor system."
"The main body of fire was controlled by entering fire crews and with the assistance from mutual aid departments, fire control was achieved at 14:11," he stated.
The majority of the fire damage was confined to the warehouse's laminating machine and conveyor system, according to LeCroy, but other areas within the warehouse received smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In total, LeCroy says 27 firefighters from seven agencies responded to assist the Terrell Fire Department with this incident.