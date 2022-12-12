FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening.
At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
No injuries were reported in the crash but, according to Farmers Electric Cooperative (FEC), approximately 3,486 members were without power due to the crash.
Witnesses tell police the vehicle was passing other vehicles on FM 548, lost control, struck the utility lines and a barbed-wire fence, and came to a rest in a field.
According to a notification from FEC, power was expected to be restored by 8:54 p.m. FEC crews arrived on scene at 6:37 p.m.