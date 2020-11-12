FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — A bomb threat at North Forney High School on Thursday afternoon was determined to be false, according to the district.
"...the Forney ISD Police Department, Kaufman County Constable Pct 2, Kaufman County Sheriff's department, and a Bomb Squad K9 unit, has swept the building and found the threat to be false," read an email from the district.
All students were returned to their normal class schedule with a regular 4:!5 p.m. dismissal.
ORIGINAL — North Forney High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat received at the campus, according to school officials.
"First, we want to assure you that your students are safe and have been relocated outside of the building," read an email to parents moments ago. "Please do not come to the campus at this time."
According to the email, a bomb threat was called into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office this afternoon. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office immediately notified the school district and Forney ISD Police Department.
"The Forney ISD Police Department quickly assessed the situation, evacuated the building, and are sweeping the building at this time," continued the email.
"FISD takes threats very seriously," states the email. "...Student, parents, community, law enforcement, and district staff form a powerful alliance in keeping everyone safe."
Students and parents are encouraged to report anything they hear or see that may be concerning in nature through an anonymous alert system on the district's webpage and mobile app.
Additional information is expected to be released by the district prior to dismissal.