FORNEY, Texas — A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Ranch Road in Forney and airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a child on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle on Ranch Road near Rambling Way.
A Forney Police Department police officer escorted a CareFlite ambulance transporting the child to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Forney where a CareFlite helicopter further transported to Children's Health Dallas.
The Forney Police Department is investigating the crash.
In response to concerns about crossing guards and bus routes from parents, following today's crash, the district issued the following email to parents:
"Good afternoon Jackson and Rhodes families,
Today, there was an auto accident injuring a student on a bicycle on Ranch Road. While we cannot release any details, our thoughts and prayers go out to our student and family.
Due to this incident, we wanted to share some information originally planned for later this week.
On August 20, we shared with families that due to the newly installed crosswalk by the City of Forney on Ranch Road, bus service from Jackson/Rhodes to Deerfield Heights and Chesmar Homes at Park Trails would only be offered through Friday. Sept. 3.
Just yesterday, we were able to hire a crossing guard for the new crosswalk on Ranch Road. The crossing guard will not be able to start until September 13, so we will continue the current bus service through Friday, Sept. 10 for the Deerfield Heights and Chesmar Homes at Park Trails areas.
With the continued growth and increase in traffic throughout our community, we encourage everyone to be extra cautious near schools and bus stops during pick-up and drop off times."