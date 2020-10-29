FORNEY, Texas — Police say a child hit in a crosswalk Thursday morning in the Forney area sustained minor injuries.
At approximately 7:24 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety, Precinct 2 Constable's Office, Forney Fire Department, and a CareFlite ambulance responded to a reported vehicle vs. child crash in the 1500 block of Irongate Boulevard, near Smith Intermediate School.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash investigation, the child was on a bicycle and stopped at street crossing with a crosswalk. A Nissan Altima also stopped for a stop sign at the same crosswalk.
After some hesitation from both parties, witnesses tell police both the vehicle and the child proceeded through the crosswalk.
Police say the child sustained minor injuries and was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, for examination as a precautionary.