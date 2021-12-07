MABANK, Texas — A child was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike along State Highway 198 in Mabank on Saturday.
At approximately 5:40 p.m., on Saturday, December 4, 2021, the Mabank Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian in the 15000 block of State Highway 198, near the northern city limits of Mabank.
There, police say a southbound traveling vehicle had struck the pedestrian.
The child was transported to UT Health in Gun Barrel City where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
The driver and occupant of the vehicle were treated and released at the scene.
"The incident is currently being investigated by members of the Mabank Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety," read a statement from the Mabank Police Department today.