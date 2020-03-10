FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney will honor retiring, long-time Forney Fire Department Chief Rick Rownsend during a reception on April 7, 2020.
Townsend, who is retiring after more than 44 years of service to the City of Forney, will be honored during the retirement party from 3 to 6 p.m., on April 7, 2020, at City Hall, located at 1010 East Main Street.
Townsend began his career with the Forney Fire Department 44 years ago — on April 10, 1976. Following a 30-year career with the Garland Fire Department, Townsend assumed the role of Fire Chief with the Forney Fire Department in 2006. During that time, he served the Forney Fire Department as a volunteer in multiple roles.
"We welcome all to come and wish Rick and his wife Nancy the best in retirement," read a statement from the City of Forney.