FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney will begin hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Monday, February 7, 2022.
The test site will be located at the Forney Community Park, at 241 South Farm-to-Market (FM) 548.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
No appointment is required, according to the City of Forney, but those interested in being tested can pre-register at cov19.health. The office location code is NAVHFRNY.
The tests being provided are PCR tests and results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.