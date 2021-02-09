FORNEY, Texas — A southeastern bound cold front dropped temperatures over 30 degrees in a 24-hour span for some locations in north and central Texas and the cold air is here to stay, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas.
Widespread cloud cover will persist today behind yesterday's cold front, according to NWS, with few peaks of sunshine possible this afternoon.
"After midnight, light drizzle is expected to develop across most of the area," stated NWS. "Where temperatures fall below freezing in North Texas, this may result in some light ice accumulations, especially on bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling in these areas through early Wednesday morning."
According to the latest NWS forecast product, freezing drizzle is expected north of a line from Cisco to Paris with drizzle, unless freezing temperatures arrive, in Kaufman County.
"Dangerously" cold and possible record-low temperatures are possible Saturday and Sunday.
"Exceptionally cold conditions appear likely by the weekend, with wind chill values falling into the single digits (possibly below zero in some locations) on Saturday and Sunday. Additional frozen precipitation will also be possible on Saturday, but accumulations are not likely."
There may be more chances for winter precipitation by Monday, but details are uncertain at this time, stated the NWS.
With freezing temperatures on the horizon, area residents are reminded to protect the four P's; People, pets, plants, and pipes. Check on family or neighbors, bring pets in during cold temperatures, cover or bring plants indoors, and cover exposed pipes to prevent freezing or breaks.