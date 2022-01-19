FORNEY, Texas — Crews are working to repair a gas leak reported earlier today near Forney.
The leak was located near Travis Ranch Boulevard and Lake Ray Hubbard Drive in the Travis Ranch community of northwest Kaufman County.
The Forney Fire Department responded to the scene and Atmos Energy crews are working to repair the leak.
There were no road closures reported due to the leak.
"Please do not call and tie up 911 for this issue as we are aware and in the process of getting it taken care of," read a statement from the Forney Police Department.