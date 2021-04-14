FORNEY, Texas — Charles Daniels, who previously served as an interim city manager for the City of Forney in 2016, will return after action by the council during a special-called meeting Tuesday night, April 14, 2021.
The Forney City Council approved an agreement with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to hire Daniels as the interim city manager in the wake of the council's decision earlier this month to sign a separation agreement with embattled City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson.
“I look forward to coming back to the City of Forney and working with staff while the City Council continues its search for a permanent city manager,” Daniels stated.
Daniels will begin serving in the interim as of April 26, 2021.
Daniels has approximately 45 years experience in public administration and has previously served as the Assistant City Manager in Fort Worth from 2008 until he retired in January 2015. Daniels also served as the Assistant City Manager in Dallas for nine years, as an assistant city manager for the City of Waco, and was previously employed by the City of Fort Worth from 1982 until 1989. Daniels has served in a number of interim positions through contracts with SGR.
Last week, following action by the council to draft the separation agreement with Carson, City Engineer Karl Zook was named acting city manager, opting not to name Deputy City Manager Neil Cardwell to the position.
The Forney City Council was also set to consider an appointment to Place 2 on the city council after Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers' resignation last week. The council opted to wait for a new council to be seated after the May 1 election.