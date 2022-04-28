ELMO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery fatal crash which occurred on Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728 on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, on FM 2728 just north of South FM 429 and Interstate Highway 20 — south of Elmo, Texas.
A single vehicle was traveling on FM 2728 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, veered off the roadway, struck a tree, and engulfed in flames.
The deceased driver was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer for identification and autopsy, according to law enforcement sources.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Emergency personnel also responded to a second major crash on FM 2728 at its intersection with North FM 429 in Ables Springs. That crash has since been cleared.