KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Early voting gets underway tomorrow in local municipal and school board elections across Kaufman county.
According to elections officials, early voting will be available Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 from 8 AM to 5 PM daily. Thursday, April 22, voting hours are extended from 7 AM to 7 PM.
Extending voting hours are also available on Monday, April 26 from 7 AM to 7 PM.
Early voting concludes on Tuesday, April 27 from 8 AM to 5PM.
Kaufman county registered voters can cast their ballot at any of the early voting locations listed below:
Kaufman County Library, 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman, TX 75142
Forney Sub Courthouse, 200 E. Main St. Forney, TX 75142
Kemp Sub Courthouse, 103 N. Main St. Kemp, TX 75143
Terrell Sub Courthouse, 408 A. East College St. Terrell, TX 75160
Crandall Combine Community Center, 500 W. Lewis/FM 3039 Crandall, TX 75114
Scurry/Rosser ISD Adm. Bldg., 10705 State Hwy. 34, Scurry, TX 75158
Mabank City Hall., 129 E. Market, Mabank, TX 75147
The cities of Combine, Crandall, Forney, Kaufman, Kemp, Mabank and Terrell all have elections on the ballot.
Crandall ISD, Forney ISD, Kaufman ISD, Kemp ISD, Mabank ISD, Scurry/Rosser ISD and Terrell ISD will all hold elections for board trustees.
High Point Special Utility District, Rose Hill Special Utility District and the Kaufman County Fresh Water Service District 7A will also host elections.
A list of sample ballots from the county elections department is located here.
Kaufman County elections department also provided the following information for those who need to take advantage of curbside voting:
CURBSIDE IS FOR VOTERS WHO ARE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO ENTER THE POLLING PLACE (HOWEVER IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS OF COVID WE RECOMMEND THE CURBSIDE OPTION)***CURBSIDE VOTING IS AVAILABLE AT ALL LOCATIONS. YOU CAN SEND SOMEONE INTO THE POLLING LOCATION TO LET A POLL WORKER KNOW YOU NEED CURBSIDE. IF YOU NEED CURBSIDE ASSISTANCE AND DO NOT HAVE ANYONE TO SEND INTO THE POLLING PLACE PLEASE CALL: 469-376-4686, 469-376-4578, 469-376-4576 OR 469-376-4595.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1.