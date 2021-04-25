KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — With only two days left in early voting, less than two thousand voters have cast ballots countywide in person according to Kaufman County elections officials.
1,973 voters have shown up to local polling centers to vote in municipal and school district elections according to Kaufman County elections supervisor Teressa Floyd who released the first weeks results over the weekend.
Kaufman county voters can vote at any county voting center. So far 186 have voted at the Kaufman county library located in Kaufman, while 880 people have visited the Forney sub courthouse building. 243 have early voted in Terrell, 380 in Mabank, 142 in Kemp, 66 in Scurry-Rosser and 76 in Crandall & Combine.
A total of absentee ballots received so far was not available.
With just over 80,000 registered voters and historic voter turnout during the November 2020 elections, the early voting totals indicate approximately only 2.5% of registered voters have turned out for the local races.
“There are so many voters who fail to see how much more of an impact local elections have on their day to day lives than they do the big federal elections,” says Elizabeth Alvarez, a Kaufman county election attorney.
“What businesses come to your community; your property tax rate; how your taxes are spent; what your morning commute is like; who is in charge of your emergency service providers; what your kids are learning in school; and of course, more recently whether you can get a COVID shot locally or what happens during your community’s response to any crisis: all of this is politics at your local level,” Alvarez tells inForney.com
Early voting resumes tomorrow, April 26 from 7 AM to 7 PM.
The last day to vote early is Tuesday, April 27 from 8 AM to 5PM.
Kaufman county registered voters can cast their ballot at any of the early voting locations listed below:
Kaufman County Library, 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman, TX 75142
Forney Sub Courthouse, 200 E. Main St. Forney, TX 75142
Kemp Sub Courthouse, 103 N. Main St. Kemp, TX 75143
Terrell Sub Courthouse, 408 A. East College St. Terrell, TX 75160
Crandall Combine Community Center, 500 W. Lewis/FM 3039 Crandall, TX 75114
Scurry/Rosser ISD Adm. Bldg., 10705 State Hwy. 34, Scurry, TX 75158
Mabank City Hall., 129 E. Market, Mabank, TX 75147
The cities of Combine, Crandall, Forney, Kaufman, Kemp, Mabank and Terrell all have elections on the ballot.
Crandall ISD, Forney ISD, Kaufman ISD, Kemp ISD, Mabank ISD, Scurry/Rosser ISD and Terrell ISD will all hold elections for board trustees.
High Point Special Utility District, Rose Hill Special Utility District and the Kaufman County Fresh Water Service District 7A will also host elections.
A list of sample ballots from the county elections department is located here.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1.