Expanding the "Village": 8.58-Acre Addition to Gateway Hub Nears Final Vote

Published: January 19, 2026 By Rachel Means
FORNEY, TX — The commercial landscape of Forney is poised for significant growth as the City Council prepares to hold a final public hearing and vote on a proposal to expand the Village at Gateway by more than eight acres. This important meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Submitted by developer Anne Kuta, the request aims to rezone 8.58 acres situated north of Concord Drive and east of North Gateway Boulevard. If approved, this land will become part of the existing Village at Gateway Planned Development Overlay, further establishing the area as Forney’s primary retail destination.

The Plan: Five New Lots and a New Skyline

This proposed expansion is not merely a boundary adjustment but an initiative to create five new commercial lots. These lots are expected to enhance the shopping experience and build on the success of well-known retailers like H-E-B and Target.

A notable feature of the proposal includes a request for a 30-foot pylon sign. This towering structure, designed to attract the attention of shoppers along U.S. Highway 80, aims to increase visibility and foot traffic to the Gateway hub.

Local Impact: What Neighbors Need to Know

While the expansion promises new retail options and increased tax revenue for the city, residents in the surrounding neighborhoods will experience the most immediate effects.

  • Residential Boundaries: For residents of the Fox Hollow and Diamond Creek subdivisions, this development signifies a shift from vacant land to active commercial use.

  • Traffic & Construction: Those living near Concord Drive should anticipate an increase in construction vehicles and noise as the site is prepared for development.

  • The View: The proposed pylon sign will significantly alter the local skyline, with potential visibility from nearby backyards and community entrances.

Parents with children attending nearby Forney ISD schools and daily commuters should remain vigilant, as construction-related traffic could impact school drop-off and pick-up routes in the months ahead.

How to Have Your Say

The City Council will welcome public comments before casting a final vote on the rezoning request (Case Z2026-03). This session marks the conclusion of the legislative process for this expansion.

  • When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

  • Where: Forney City Hall, Council Chambers

Learn More

Residents interested in reviewing maps, site plans, and official documentation can access the following resources:

