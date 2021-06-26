GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — First responders and private citizens aided in the rescue of capsized boaters on Cedar Creek Reservoir on Saturday, according to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
The fire department, along with the Gun Barrel City Police Department and UT Health EMS, responded to a capsized boat near Tom Finley Park on Cedar Creek Reservoir.
A command post was established at the Tom Finley Park and the capsized boat was located approximately 500 feet from shore in approximately 20 feet of water.
"Gun Barrel City Fire Fighter Matt Newkirk arrived on scene on the Fire Department's Jet Ski at the same time as a private citizen's boat," read a statement from the fire department. "GBC Fire Fighter Newkirk, along with the citizens, were able to get the victims out of the water and onto the boat."
The private citizen's boat then towed the capsized boat to shore while transporting the victims to awaiting EMS.
"Cedar Creek Lake was extremely rough today due to the high winds," stated Gun Barrel Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Raney. "The victims were exhausted from being in the water and trying to hold onto their boat in high waves."
"I truly appreciate the citizens who responded with their boat today and aided our department in this water rescue," he said.
Raney says this is the department's second water rescue at Tom Finley Park in three weeks and reminded boaters to wear their life jackets while on Cedar Creek Reservoir.
Both victims were evaluated by UT Health EMS and declined transport, according to the department. All other personnel returned to shore safely.