FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE [2:37 p.m.] — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of western Kaufman County until 5:45 p.m.
Heavy rain is expected to cause urban and small stream flooding and, areas that are low lying or of poor drainage, will also experience minor flooding in the advisory area.
The advisory area includes, but is not limited to, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Sunnyvale, and Crandall.
ORIGINAL — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern north and central Texas, including Kaufman County, through Wednesday morning.
The watch is in effect from noon today until tomorrow morning, according to the NWS.
Rainfall totals of one to four inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible.
"Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas," states the NWS. "Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers."
"A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding," continued the NWS. "Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."
"Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe."