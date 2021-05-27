FORNEY, Texas – The City of Forney is now accepting applications for the appointment to the city council to replace vacated place 2 councilman Shaun Myers who resigned last week.
The City Charter requires that any vacancy on the Council caused by resignation be filled within thirty days, for the unexpired term only, and shall be by a majority vote of the remaining Council members, and provided the successor shall possess all qualifications for the position. Those qualifications are:
(a)Shall be at least eighteen years of age.
(b)Shall be a qualified voter (live within the city limits and be a registered voter).
(c)Shall have resided within the corporate limits of the City, or recently annexed territory, for at least twelve months prior to the date of appointment.
The application can be found here.
The Council is also asking that resumes be provided for appointment consideration. Along with submitting an application, applicants are asked to forward their resume to dbrooks@forneytx.gov
Applicants who had previously applied for consideration will be contacted for their resume. Applications can also be picked up in the City Secretary’s office.
Myers had previously resigned from his seat after the deadline to remove him from May’s city elections. After winning the seat again by default, Myers was sworn in privately on May 18. He resigned 3 days later.
Myers says the council has accomplished a lot during his four-year tenure according to his resignation letter obtained by inForney.com
“I have enjoyed my time and experience on City Council over the last four years. However, it has also taken a great deal of time away from my family and my business. I ran in 2017 with the goal of getting things done. I put my all into my role as City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem and we accomplished a lot in these four years,” Myers said.
“It has been an absolute honor serving the City of Forney and working alongside the best staff in the business. I wish each and every one of you, as well as the City of Forney great success in the future. All said, please accept my resignation from City Council Place 2,“ the letter read.
Applications and resumes will be accepted through Friday, June 4, at 5:00 p.m