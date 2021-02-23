FORNEY, Texas — In a recently obtained letter, Forney Fire Department Chief Derek Briggs says City Manager Tony Carson's reversal of a public safety decision to treat the parking lots of local grocers was an "alarming inconsistency" in the city's response to the winter storm disaster this past week.
Brigg's letter was submitted to the Forney City Council and city administrators in response to an official grievance Forney Police Department Chief Mica Lunt submitted on Sunday which alleged Carson had put social media optics over public safety concerns and outlined a pattern of alleged improper and hostile working conditions.
Carson, according to Lunt and Briggs, have overturned a decision to clear and treat the parking lots of Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Brookshires — areas public safety officials had identified as heavily trafficked and were providing basic, life-sustaining food and pharmaceuticals to area residents. Over a five-day period during the winter storm disaster, emergency personnel had responded to 13 calls to these parking lots for stranded motorists and injuries related to falls including an elderly woman who fell unconscious after striking her head. Public safety personnel also reported their own falls while responding to these calls.
Noted in the Lunt's grievance, and Briggs' letter, was that Carson had ordered the clearing and treating of the Luminant power plant, west of and not in the city limits of Forney. Additionally, Public Works crews were clearing the parking lots of assisted- and long-term care facilities and the helicopter pad at the hospital.
Prior to making the decision to clear the parking lots, Briggs notes, a discussion with the Assistant Director of Public Works confirmed a majority of the thoroughfares in Forney had already been cleared by Public Works and that Public Works had the time, equipment, and manpower to focus on the parking lots, at that time.
Additionally, Briggs notes, grocery stores are identified as "critical infrastructure in the National Infrastructure Protection Plan.
"These locations are defined as "Critical Infrastructure" under the Agriculture and Food Sector in the National Infrastructure Protection Plan that was established as part of Homeland Security Presidential Directive 7 (HSPD-1) following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001," he stated. "Homeland Security Presidential Directive 9 (HSPD-9) establishes national policy for defense of the food and agriculture system against terrorist attacks, natural disasters and other emergencies."
"These locations provide our citizens with the needed basic supplies of food and medicine for survival, and it was clear that based on the high traffic flow around these three locations that the citizens felt the same," he continued.
Briggs called Carson's decision to reverse Lunt's decision "an alarming level of inconsistency" and "distrust" of public safety professionals.
"Chief Lunt, as EMC and EOC Director made an informed decision based on credible information and data we had reviewed and discussed," continued Briggs' letter. "This decision was consistent with the similar decision made by Mr. Carson concerning the Luminant facility. To have this decision remotely over-ruled provides an alarming level of inconsistency, and frankly some distrust, in whether or not we as public safety professionals and subject matter experts can make informed decisions that lead to taking needed action in real time and be support by City Administration."
"Further, the manner in which Chief Lunt described the tone and content of the phone call speaks to a more broad-scale challenge we as Department Directors face in dealing with Mr. Carson and a perceived toxic work environment," he stated. "Please understand, Mr. Carson obviously has great skill in his ability to attract and manage economic development and growth. He does have redeemable qualities that bring value to the City, but his interpersonal skills are far from effective in dealing with team members. There can be no way he deals with potential developers, and realize the success he has in this arena, in the same manner he handles employees."
"I have only been here going on nine months as your Fire Chief, but the above was one of the things that I was made aware of on Day 1, and have been reminded of as the general consensus of our workforce everyday since," continued Briggs. "I have not experienced the same level of poor leadership in this area as some of my peers inside this organization have, based on what I am told. But I have no doubt that day is coming."
The Forney City Council has called a special, virtual meeting for Friday, February 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. to discuss the formal grievance filed by Lunt. More on Lunt's grievance, here.
To read the complete letter from Briggs, as obtained by inForney.com, read below:
"Honorable Mayor Penn, and members of the Forney City Council:
I would like to bring to your attention a situation that occurred this past week during the winter storm event. As park of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staff for this event, I participated in a decision that was made in the best interest of our citizens based on facts and data that we had in front of us. This decision was over-ruled remotely by City Manager Tony Carson. While I completely and fully understand that as the City Manager, Tony Carson is my immediate supervisor and I fully support our chain of command, I do not think that this action resulted in the best decision for our citizens. Please allow me to provide further details about this concern.
We activated the EOC around noon last Saturday, February 14th in response to the developing winter weather event. Myself, Police Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Mica Lunt, and Police Administrative Coordinator Tracy Moore, staffed the EOC for the next six days straight, with most days lasting around 13-14 hours. Other members of our departments staff were in and out as needed including both Deputy Chiefs of Police, the Assistant Fire Chief, the Assistant Director of Public Works and the Police communications Supervisor. Constant communication and information exchange between the Executive Leadership Team for the city was one of our goals from the onset so that all that needed information, had it.
By early in the morning on Friday February 19th, we were able to identify that Emergency Services crews had been called to 13 separate events between the locations of Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Brookshires. These calls for service include minor motor vehicle accidents at the entrances and in the parking areas, and stuck vehicles in the roadways and entrances due to the change in the grade between the roads and the parking lots. Additionally, we had several falls producing injuries of which, one was an elderly female who hit her head and was rendered unconscious by the fall. Our employees who had responded to calls for serve at theses locations also reported some falls, but luckily no injuries. Our crews reported tightly packed ice (similar to a skating rink) in all these locations due to the high traffic on it. On the call for service for the elderly female fall victim, Wal-Mart leadership approached our personnel to see if the City could assist them in improving the conditions of the parking area and walkways.
This situation was discussed amongst EOC staff. Chief Lunt conferred with PW Supervisor Jeff Olson about the same and Mr. Olson agreed there was a public safety need. These locations are defined as "Critical Infrastructure" under the Agriculture and Food Sector in the National Infrastructure Protection Plan that was established as part of Homeland Security Presidential Directive 7 (HSPD-1) following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Homeland Security Presidential Directive 9 (HSPD-9) establishes national policy for defense of the food and agriculture system against terrorist attacks, natural disasters and other emergencies. These locations provide our citizens with the needed basic supplies of food and medicine for survival, and it was clear that based on the high traffic flow around these three locations that the citizens felt the same. Chief Lunt asked Mr. Olson if PW could meet this need and he agreed that they could. The majority of the main thoroughfares in Forney had now been treated/addressed by PW and traffic was able to more safely move about the city. Mr. Olson indicated that they had the time/equipment/manpower to focus on these areas at that time.
I had to leave the EOC about this time to go meet my crews to purchase fuel for the fire apparatus since all the Fuelman locations were normally use to procure fuel had sold out. When I returned to the EOC, Chief Lunt appeared frustrated so I inquired about what I had missed. Chief Lunt stated that he had received a harsh phone call from MR. Carson after Mr. Carson had been notified by Kyle Groves, Assistant Public Works Director, about the decision to address the ongoing public safety need at these three locations in town. He informed me the Mr. Carson reversed the decision to address theses ares of need. Chief Lunt briefly described the tone of the conversation as dismissive, being talked down to and admonished for his actions. I find this distressing on a couple of levels.
I especially find it distressing since at an earlier time this week, at the direction of Mr. Carson, PW personnel treated the entrance/parking areas at Luminant (local power generating station) on the west side of town. This property is technically outside the corporate City Limits. Chief Lunt was aware of this decision and supported that one as well, due to the level of importance of this facility. Chief Lunt, as EMC and EOC Director made an informed decision based on credible information and data we had reviewed and discussed. This decision was consistent with the similar decision made by Mr. Carson concerning the Luminant facility. To have this decision remotely over-ruled provides an alarming level of inconsistency, and frankly some distrust, in whether or not we as public safety professionals and subject matter experts can make informed decisions that lead to taking needed action in real time and be support by City Administration.
Further, the manner in which Chief Lunt described the tone and content of the phone call speaks to a more broad-scale challenge we as Department Directors face in dealing with Mr. Carson and a perceived toxic work environment. Please understand, Mr. Carson obviously has great skill in his ability to attract and manage economic development and growth. He does have redeemable qualities that bring value to the City, but his interpersonal skills are far from effective in dealing with team members. There can be no way he deals with potential developers, and realize the success he has in this arena, in the same manner he handles employees. I have only been here going on nine months as your Fire Chief, but the above was one of the things that I was made aware of on Day 1, and have been reminded of as the general consensus of our workforce everyday since. I have not experienced the same level of poor leadership in this area as some of my peers inside this organization have, based on what I am told. But I have no doubt that day is coming. This adds a degree of uncertainty and stress to an already stressful role that I am blessed to have and earnestly want to keep. To be painfully honest with you, there is a level of concern attached to typing this letter, again based on past history and track record. I am more than willing to have very difficult conversations - if they are had in earnest - especially ones directed at my job performance and decision making, if it allows myself or our organization to grow and improve. It is my sincere hope that each of you understand that my intent with this letter is to foster just that - growth and improvement for all of us! I am happy to discuss this matter further, should any of you feel it is necessary.
Respectfully,
Derek Briggs
Fire Chief"