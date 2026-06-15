Leonidas Payton Cannon IV, 24, was arrested on June 12, 2026, on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department following an investigation into incidents reportedly occurring on June 11, 2026. According to jail records, Ca...
Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges With Total Bail Set at $350,000.00
Leonidas Payton Cannon IV, 24, was arrested on June 12, 2026, on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department following an investigation into incidents reportedly occurring on June 11, 2026. According to jail records, Cannon was booked into custody at 2:55 p.m. While the charges were filed by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was executed by the Forney Police Department. Cannon is currently being held by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. The charges against Cannon include one count of sexual assault of a child, for which a surety bond of $250,000.00 has been set, and one count of online solicitation of a minor, which carries a surety bond of $100,000.00. Total bail was set at $350,000.00 for the two charges. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name LEONIDAS PAYTON CANNON IV
Age 24
Date of Birth 08-07-2001
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD
Total Charges 2
Total Bond $350,000.00
Charges
Charge: SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD
Bond: $250,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 06-11-2026
Charge: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
Bond: $100,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 06-11-2026