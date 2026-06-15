Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges

Published: June 15, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges

Leonidas Payton Cannon IV, 24, was arrested on June 12, 2026, on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department following an investigation into incidents reportedly occurring on June 11, 2026. According to jail records, Ca...

Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges With Total Bail Set at $350,000.00

Leonidas Payton Cannon IV, 24, was arrested on June 12, 2026, on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department following an investigation into incidents reportedly occurring on June 11, 2026. According to jail records, Cannon was booked into custody at 2:55 p.m. While the charges were filed by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was executed by the Forney Police Department. Cannon is currently being held by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. The charges against Cannon include one count of sexual assault of a child, for which a surety bond of $250,000.00 has been set, and one count of online solicitation of a minor, which carries a surety bond of $100,000.00. Total bail was set at $350,000.00 for the two charges. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name LEONIDAS PAYTON CANNON IV

Age 24

Date of Birth 08-07-2001

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $350,000.00

Charges

Charge: SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD
Bond: $250,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 06-11-2026

Charge: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
Bond: $100,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 06-11-2026

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