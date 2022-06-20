FORNEY, Texas — Today, June 20, 2022, newly selected Forney Police Department Chief Carrie White was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the Forney Justice Center.
Forney City Manager Charles Daniels says White was selected after a national recruitment and thorough interview process.
Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Daniels says the process took some time to make sure the right decision was made, "I walk slowly, but I don't walk back," he said. "Which means, I take my time so I make sure I do it right. In this particular case, we did it right."
Last week, the North Richland Hills Police Department celebrated White's 21 years of service to their department. Most recently, she served as Assistant Chief of the North Richland Hills Police Department.
"We are thankful for her unending dedication to mentoring and building others up," read a statement from the North Richland Hills Police Department. "She poured herself into making everyone around her the very best version of themselves they could be."
"Chief White also cared so much for the NRH community," continued the department. "Memories and stories flowed today - She touched so many lives across our department! Forney Police Department - you got a good one!"
During the ceremony, Daniels also thanked Interim Chief Todd Eudy for his year of service as acting chief.
"I personally thank Chief Eudy for his year of leadership in the department and making sure we all stayed on task and we didn't miss a step in the time he was acting chief," Daniels said. "Todd, we really appreciate everything you've done for the department."
Chief White is a graduate of Niagara University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Criminology. Carrie received her Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University. Before promoting to Assistant Chief, Chief White served in multiple roles at the North Richland Hills Police Department including Special Events Lieutenant, Special Weapons and Tactics Commander, Captain of the Community Resources Division, and Captain of the Uniformed Services Division. Chief White also serves as the President of the Women of Law Enforcement organization.
“I consider it an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity to serve the community of Forney, Texas, as your next Police Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Forney Police Department. We will work diligently to build a strong foundation of trust and transparency through a shared partnership with this great community,” Chief White stated of her initial selection.