FORNEY, Texas — City of Forney Public Works Department crew members rescued nearly a dozen ducklings from a storm drain on Tuesday morning.
The ducklings were seen in a storm drain at the corner of Center Street and College Avenue in downtown Forney, a neighbor, Rebecca Beasley tells inForney.com.
"No one ever complained," she says. "It struck me how happy and willing all of them were to spend their time in the heat saving baby ducks."
Beasley says about 10 ducklings were rescued and escorted back to a nearby pond.
"Not something you see every day," she said.