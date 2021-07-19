TERRELL, Texas — A Fort Worth man was killed in a crash on Interstate 20 in Terrell on Monday morning.
The crash occurred at 8:34 a.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021, on eastbound Interstate 20 at the 501 exit to State Highway (SH) 34.
According to police, 57-year-old Stanley Craig Johnson was driving a 2020 Kia Sorento when he struck the back of an 18-wheeler, which was parked on the shoulder between the exit ramp and the lanes of traffic.
Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rhitt Jackson.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The Terrell Police Department is investigating.