GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ashley Reed was presented a Life Saving pin, plaque, and an accommodation during a ceremony last night for her off-duty actions to save a drowning woman at Cedar Creek Reservoir last month.
On May 29, 2021, Reed was at Tom Finley Park at Cedar Creek Reservoir when she spotted a woman, face-down, having a medical emergency in the water
Despite having a broken wrist from an on-duty incident, Reed rushed to the woman, wrapped her arms around her, and pulled her to shore, according to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was apparently having a seizure at the time of the incident.
"Once on land, Reed’s speedy actions allowed the woman to vomit water she had consumed, and she began breathing," stated the release.
During Tuesday night's ceremony, Reed was presented a plaque from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a Life-Saving Pin from the Henderson County Fire Chief’s Association, and a Certificate of Accommodation from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
“Deputy Reed has what this job demands – quick thinking, quick acting, and rightly putting a citizen’s needs above her own,” stated Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. “A life was saved by a public servant willing to risk it all for a citizen."