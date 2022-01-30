HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, are investigating a child's shooting death which occurred on Saturday.
At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on County Road 2911, just east of Eustace and southeast Kaufman County, for an 8-year-old child who was reportedly shot in the head.
Upon arrival, deputies observed the child on the back porch with subjects attempting life-saving measures.
The child was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where they were pronounced deceased.
According to the sheriff's office, it was reported the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child.
"Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors," read a statement from the office. "There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened."
As of Sunday morning, investigators were continuing to work the scene of the shooting and had obtained a search warrant for the property. Additionally, an autopsy was ordered and will be conducted at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.