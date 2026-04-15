Individual Arrested on Federal Contract Charge in Kaufman County

Published: April 15, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Individual Arrested on Federal Contract Charge in Kaufman County

Tony Bernard Smith, 41, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to official law enforcement records. Smith was taken into custody on April 13, 2026, and booked into the local detention facility as authorities processed a charge involving federal oversight.The arrest ...

Individual Arrested on Federal Contract Charge in Kaufman County

Tony Bernard Smith, 41, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to official law enforcement records. Smith was taken into custody on April 13, 2026, and booked into the local detention facility as authorities processed a charge involving federal oversight.

Arrest Details

The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 11:33 AM. Following the initial contact, Smith was transported to the Kaufman County Jail for booking. Records indicate that he is currently being held in housing location A03A-05 under the authority of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which is serving as the confining agency.

Smith is described in booking logs as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Charges and Bond

Tony Bernard Smith, 41, was arrested on charges of a Federal Contract. While the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office acted as the primary arresting agency, the US Marshals are listed as the specific charging agency for this offense. The offense date is listed as April 13, 2026, coinciding with the day of his booking.

Regarding the financial requirements for release, total bail was set at "Not set" for the federal charge. As of the latest reports from the confining agency, Smith remains in custody pending further legal proceedings or transfer to federal authorities. No bond amount has been specified in the current jail records for the single charge listed.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name TONY BERNARD SMITH

Age 41

Date of Birth 08-06-1984

Physical Description Height: 6 01, Weight: 190 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 13, 2026

Admit Time 11:33 AM

Housing Location A03A-05

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN - TX1290000

Total Charges 1

Total Bond Not set Charges

Charge: FEDERAL CONTRACT
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: US MARSHALS
Offense Date: 04-13-2026

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