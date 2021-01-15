TERRELL, Texas — Interstate 20 is closed in Terrell due to low-hanging power lines and a buckled utility pole, state and local officials confirm.
The closure is affecting both east and westbound mainlanes of Interstate 20. All traffic is being diverted off the highway at State Highway 34.
Interstate 20 is expected to remain closed for several hours as Oncor crews arrive on scene to replace the utility pole.
The Terrell Fire Department had earlier responded to a report of a fire behind Motel 6, which had stemmed from an arched power line.
Approximately 1,200 to 1,300 Oncor customers, including many businesses in the area, are without power, according to the City of Terrell.
The Terrell Fire Department, Terrell Police Department, and Terrell Volunteer Fire Department is on scene directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.