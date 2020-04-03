KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials on Friday morning confirmed four new COVID-19 cases bringing the county total to nine.
Two of the new cases are in the Forney area bringing those confirmed in the Forney area to five.
One new case was confirmed in the Scurry area and another in the Wills Point area.
County officials previously confirmed a case in the Terrell area and in the Crandall area.
The only information released from local and state health officials is that two of the Forney cases involve a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.
Details on the manner of transmission on any of the cases were not released.
This is a developing story.