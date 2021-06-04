FORNEY, Texas — Kaufman County's monthly clean-up event for June is scheduled for this Saturday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
The clean-up event will be held at the Precinct 2 Road & Bridge Maintenance Facility at 12051 Precinct Circle, off of Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 in between Forney and Heartland.
More information from Kaufman County on the clean-up event:
Items taken at all locations at no charge during the cleanup/collection events: Mattresses, Furniture, Appliances, Trash & Recyclables
NO CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS/DUMP TRAILERS/NO ENCLOSED OR CATTLE TRAILERS
Tires will be accepted for free on June 5th, July 10th & August 7th
(Limit 10 per household until truck is full. Passenger vehicle tires only. NO RIMS ALLOWED)
The Kaufman Convenience Station will be open for you to bring items that are not being collected at the free event. Check out www.kaufmancounty.net for regular pricing. Coupons are available at the Kaufman County Tax Office and must be purchased by Friday at 4:30 p.m.
In Precinct 3 (Terrell) and Precinct 4 (Kemp) the following items can be collected for a charge on the day of the event: Tires, TV's, Computers, Microwaves, Latex Paint, Pesticide Containers, Hazardous household waste. Check out www.blackjackdisposal.com for pricing!
Items that will not be accepted: Barbed wire, Bricks, Concrete, Construction Materials, Rock, Roofing Shingles, Brush, Boats, Travel Trailers, & Dead Animals (of any kind)
Proof of residence will be required at all locations (Driver’s License or Water Bill)
Managed by Blackjack Disposal